E/R: Man in military uniform arrested for robbery

A man in a military uniform claiming to be an employee with the Army has been arrested together with a driver over extortion and robbery in the Eastern Region.

The suspects -Solomon Acquah, 25, – alleged Army Civilian Employee and Prince Obeng, a driver were arrested on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, around 4:00 pm by one Sampson Adjei of Anum Apapam assisted by the Suhum Police District patrol team led by Chief Inspector Stephen Asare.

Adjei reported at the Suhum Police station after the arrest that same day at about 3:45 pm that he was riding an unregistered Royal motorbike from Obuoho towards Anum Apapam, however, on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Anum Apapam on the main Obuoho- Anum Apapam road, he together with three other Okada riders were stopped by the suspects who had blocked the road with a Daewoo Matrix taxi cab with registration number GG 376 -18 extorting various sums of money and foodstuffs from commuters particularly Okada riders who ply the road.

The angry Okada riders became suspicious hence mobilized to confront and challenge the authority of the two suspects.

Sensing danger, the suspects sped off in their taxi cab but were chased to Suhum township around the overhead where the Police patrol team went to the rescue of the suspects who were nearly lynched.

While at the Police Station, a victim Micheal Martey stormed the station to identify Solomon Aquah as the military dressed young man whom with three others snatched his taxi cab with registration number GW 7544 – 19 from him on May 9, 2020, at Budu near Suhum.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, told Starr News, the two suspects are in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, he said, the Daewoo Matrix taxi cab has also been impounded.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh

