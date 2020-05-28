Covid-19: Uneasiness as breastfeeding, pregnant nurses in K’dua are exposed

There is apprehension among pregnant staff and nursing mothers at the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua over a tight duty roster increasing their risks of contracting the coronavirus as more health workers test positive in the Region.

In the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Management of the Hospital was expected to prudently minimize the working hours for staff who are pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, however, they are still on normal duty schedule with some working six days with just a day off amid anxiety of endangering their lives and that of their babies.

The disquiet of the health workers has been deepened following the GHS report that Koforidua has recorded two cases of coronavirus but accessibility to Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) still remains a chafe.

The number of Health workers tested positive for COVID-19 in Eastern Region has risen to 17 as of May 26,2020

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has meanwhile said it is evaluating why a lot more health workers are testing positive for COVID-19 in the country.

Last week, for instance, it was reported that 43 health workers in Western Region have tested positive for COVID-19 while 30 have also be infected in Ashanti Region.

In March 31,2020, the Director-General of GHS Dr.Patric Aboagye issued a memo to Health Directors at the National level to the effect that “National Service Personnel, interns, pregnant women, nursing mothers, and drivers without assigned official vehicles are to be excused from work with immediate effect. Rotational Nurses and officers in the residency program are exempted”

The Memo sighted by Kasapa News explained that Management of GHS took the decision to reduce staffing levels of those operating at the national level to avoid “non-essential” commuting or traveling, overcrowding, and contacts with others to enhance social distancing as to prevent the spread of infections at the workplace.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com

