Many Pastors in Ghana are fake-Pastor Love Kweku Hammond reveals

Pastor Love Kweku Hammond, General Overseer of Life Power Miracle and ex-husband of renowned gospel musician Obaapa Christy has stirred controversy, saying many of the pastors parading the corridors of the country are fake.

“I won’t challenge you because the fake pastors are many. Some time ago I used to preach at Nkawkaw on Obuoba FM; a pastor told the listeners that they should pour akpeteshie into water and bathe with it for they will receive several miracles. I told the Pastor I will beat him up.”, he told co-host of Badwam on Adom TV, monitored by MyNewsGh.com

He stressed “There are members and fake prophets, and there are original members and original pastors. Therefore people should take good steps so that they benefit from God’s blessings.”

He rubbished people’s assertion that he himself is one of the fake men of God.

According to him, “Pastor Love is a genuine Pastor, those who know Pastor Love know God’s blessings is on Pastor Love. I am God’s child. I am a genuine man of God”, he boasted.

On the issue of the impact of COVID-19 on churches, he pleaded with the government not to ease the restriction on churches but rather wait till the situation with regard to the number of infections reduces significantly.

“Because of COVID-19, the church should continue to be organised at home. We should wait till COVID-19 infections go down before we think about opening churches.

He explained that the church building is not the church but rather the church is when two or more people gather to pray and worship God.

“Chapel is the church building but church is when you and I meet to pray and worship God. Church is when two or three people meet to pray.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

