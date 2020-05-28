No voters’ registration exercise will happen in Ghana.- Asiedu Nketia warns

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia is popularly known as General Mosquito has vowed that the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana will not proceed with its intended voters’ registration exercise slated for late June 2020, MyNewsGh.com reports.

Director of Electoral Services of the EC confirmed on Citi FM’s ‘Eyewitness News’ that the compilation of the new voters’ register is scheduled to take off by June ending to July after an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting with political parties was held, at the Headquarters of the Electoral Commission on Wednesday [May 27] in regards to the compilation of the new voters register.

He stated that the Electoral Commission and the political parties agreed on using passport and Ghana card for registration adding that guarantors will be used for people who do not have the above listed.

But commenting on the same show, Johnson Asiedu Nketia explained that IPAC has not taken a decision but rather the EC with its malicious agenda have solely taken the decision to disenfranchise a section of Ghanaians and skew the election outcome to favor the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He vowed that the voters’ registration exercise will not come off as the NDC will object to it with its might, further questioning the legal basis for such an exercise to be conducted.

“No registration exercise will come off. The EC will not register anybody in Ghana… Which Law will they use to do this exercise?” He asked Umaru Sanda Amadu

The NDC on Wednesday boycotted the Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting at the Electoral Commission (EC) after an invitation was extended to them by the EC.

It is believed that the boycott was over alleged violation of coronavirus protocols and their continuous objection to a new voters’ register compilation as they remain adamant on their stance that the old register must be screened and audited rather than thrown away.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

