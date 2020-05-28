There’s no coronavirus in Ghana – UFP leader

The Founder and Leader of the United Front Party(UFP) Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng believes that there’s not a single case of coronavirus in Ghana.

According to the man who’s seeking to be Ghana’s President, the Akufo-Addo led-government is hiding behind the so-called outbreak of the disease in Ghana to make huge sums of money.

“Since the outbreak of coronavirus, I’m thankful to God that nobody in Ghana has been infected. I don’t believe the disease is here in Ghana. What would be our fate if the deadly virus had entered this country? I agree that the virus is in Europe and other places but it’s certainly not here in Ghana. Dr Nsiah Asare has said the coronavirus is the laziest virus such that even when the virus is in your throat and you drink water frequently it will clear it away through your intestines. I see that the government is hiding behind this virus to make huge sums of money,” Dr.Nana Agyenim Boateng told host Kwaku Owusu Adjei on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5FM.

Ghana has recorded 186 new cases of COVID-19, moving up the national tally to 7,303, according to the Ghana Health Service.

The total number of people who have recovered from the disease has seen a sharp rise as 95 more people have fully recovered bringing the total to 2,412.

Meanwhile, the death toll still stands at 34.

Accra still has the highest number of infections with over 5000 cases with the Ashanti region in a distant second place with a little over 1000 cases.

Count of Cases per Region

Greater Accra Region – 5,148

Ashanti Region – 1,099

Central Region – 360

Western Region – 344

Eastern Region – 117

Western North Region – 62

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Source: Kasapa FM