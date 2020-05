See Photos of the Ghanaian Blogger Coronavirus killed

A Ghanaian blogger has reported lost his precious life to the deadly coronavirus.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

According to reports, the blogger identified as Germaine passed way in South Africa.

This was first revealed by fellow blogger Gizo on Facebook

He wrote; Sad news!! Ghanaian blogger died from coronavirus 😭 R.I.P Germaine 🙏

SHARE THIS STORY