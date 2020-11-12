‘4 more years to steal more’ is Akufo-Addo’s hidden agenda – Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the real agenda of President Akufo-Addo is to get “four more years to steal more”.

At the party’s 16th weekly press briefing on November 10, Mr. Nketia alleged that the desire for a second term by the NPP is not in the interest of Ghana and nation-building.

“He (Akufo-Addo) doesn’t care about you and me. All our President dreams about is four more years to steal more; four more years to promote cronyism and shady nepotistic deals like the Agyapa deal, and four more years to advance his family’s rape of the nation’s resources,” he said.

Amidst the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal brouhaha, the NDC General Secretary stated that President Akufo-Addo “is not a man interested in safeguarding state resources and promoting the collective good of the Ghanaian people.”

According to him, the NPP government has failed to bring to book all culprits in the “shady” transactions, as stated by the Special Prosecutor.

“Is it not intriguing and most bizarre, that President Akufo-Addo in his official response to the verdict of the Special Prosecutor, urged the nation to defer proceedings on this “Agyapa” daylight robbery until after the upcoming elections?” he asked.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia used the opportunity to urge all Ghanaians to remain calm while promising an intervention by the NDC if voted into power on December 7.

“The new government of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and the NDC “Insha Allah”, shall investigate this “Agyapa” robbery and punish all the culprits and masterminds behind it through the Operation Sting crusade,” he stated.

The comments of Mr Nketia follow a report by Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu on the Agyapa Royalties deal.

The findings of the Special Prosecutor disclosed some anomalies detected in government’s transaction with the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Limited.

“The process of the selection of the Transaction Advisor(s) disclosed a reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity including the potential for illicit financial flows and money laundering in the arrangement of the fees payable to Databank of Ghana as the decoy,” Martin Amidu had stated.