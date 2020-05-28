Check List of the Countries That Have No Coronavirus Cases

In December 2019, the coronavirus was seemingly confined to China. But, a few weeks later, the virus, which causes the illness known as COVID-19, became a global pandemic.
The virus, which leads to a respiratory illness that can be transmitted from droplets of bodily fluids – such as mucus and saliva, has now been reported in at least 188 countries.
Scientists, health officials and governments across the world have encouraged citizens to practise physical distancing and to avoid going out unless for necessary purposes.
According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, more than five million people have been infected, and the global death toll is more than 355,000. Nearly 2.3 million patients have recovered.
Here are a few countries that have not reported any cases of the coronavirus so far:
Kiribati
Marshall Islands
Micronesia
Nauru
North Korea
Palau
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tonga
Turkmenistan
Tuvalu
Vanuatu
