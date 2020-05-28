80% of fake pastors come from the Ashanti Region – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, says his investigations so far have revealed that about 80% of fake pastors in the country are from the Ashanti Region.

According to the MP who has sworn to expose fake pastors in the country, these fake pastors from the Ashanti Region are young men who have promoted themselves from magicians to men of God with the aim of duping innocent people to acquire wealth.

“My investigations so far tells me that they (the fake pastors) are very young pastors and about 80% are from Kumasi. I can’t explain why but from my investigation most of them are from the Ashanti Region.”

He made this statement on Wednesday, May 28, 2020, when he appeared on Net TV’s ‘The Seat Show’ to continue his series of exposés on the leader and founder of the International God’s Way Church, Bishop ‘Angel’ Daniel Obinim.

He added that what seems more worrying about the activities of the fake pastors is how they are destroying marriages and relationships beyond duping people.

“They are not only duping people, they are able to destroy marriages as well…Because of their thirst for people’s spouses, they say all sorts of lies to make some women leave their men so they can go into relationships with them.”

Kennedy Agyapong on the show entreated Ghanaians to be cautious of the fake pastors who he said has rendered a lot of people broke and devastated in their quest to find salvation and solution to their life problems.

Source: ghanaweb.com

