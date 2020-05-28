Headless bodies of a woman and her child dumped inside gutter

The headless bodies of a woman and a child believed to be hers, were discovered in a gutter opposite the AUD Primary School, Isale Agbara, Ile-Ife in Osun State on Tuesday night, May 27.

According to reports, residents of the area were left in shock when they found the bodies of the woman and her baby, both naked with the baby having only a diaper on.

“The sight of the bodies threw everybody in this area into confusion and panic. We were afraid. After some hours that residents gathered in the area, police came to evacuate the two bodies from the gutter.” a resident said

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, said the bodies have been evacuated while an investigation into the matter has commenced.

