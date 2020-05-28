Some Ghanaians who returned from Kuwait test positive for coronavirus – GHS

Some of the 230 Ghanaian returnees from Kuwait have tested positive for COVID-19, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

Director of Public Health at GHS, Dr Badu Sarkodie, said at a press briefing on Thursday, May 28, 2020, that a full report will soon be made public.

“The people that came from Kuwait, we are following up, they have finished with the tests of all the people that they took samples. There are indications that some of them are positive, we will follow up this and when we have the full report, we will share these reports appropriately,” Dr Sarkodie said.

The Ghanaian deportees on board a Kuwait Aircraft arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday from the Gulf country.

They have been placed undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels and under heavy security.

They were received into the country after weeks of bilateral discussions between Ghana and Kuwait, the government has said.

The government said they were repatriated back home following their incessant calls on the government for assistance.

The returnees paid the full cost for their return, the government has explained.

Source: ghanaweb.com

SHARE THIS STORY