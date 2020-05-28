JUST IN: Captain Smart JOINS Angel FM; set to host Morning Show – [PHOTO]

Controversial radio presenter, Godsbrain Smart, has officially joined Angel 102.9FM as the new Morning Show host of the station.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

The versatile show host resigned from Adom FM yesterday after seven years of hosting the station’s Morning Show.

A flyer released by Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN), owners of Angel FM in Accra and other radio stations across the country shows that Captain Smart will be hosting the station’s Anopa Bɔfoɔ, their morning show which will be aired from 5:30am to 10:00am.

Captain Smart will also be hosting Fabewoso, a segment under the Morning Show when he starts work.

Captain Smart joins Ohemaa Woyeje at the station which is owned by Dr Kwaku Oteng, a celebrated businessman in Ghana.

GhanaNewsPage.Com is still following the media transfer window and will update readers on new moves.

Source: Ghana | GhanaNewsPage.Com