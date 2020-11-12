Atemuda “De Fante Kingkong” Is A Blessing To Ghanaian. See His Handsome Pictures.

Atemuda is a young, energetic and the most talented comedian who is trending on social media platforms YouTube, Facebook etc…. Atemuda is well discipline and good in acting comedy movies. The laughter of his comedy movies can helps us relieve unpleasant circumstances and it results happy conclusion. However, the purpose of his comedy is to entertain the audience. Based on the context and the source of humor, and makes us feel better about ourselves. He plays such an important role in helping us laugh. His comedy films are “make ’em laugh” films designed to elicit laughter from the audience. He is light-hearted dramas, crafted to amuse, entertain, and provoke enjoyment. Let’s not burden our mind with problems and worries but rather laugh to relieve them. See all his handsome pictures with his team. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17. 18. READ ALSO: APC is a 'big party' – Ayariga 19. 20. Content created and supplied by: IshaqAbu (via Opera News )

Tags: