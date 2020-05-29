Bag of cash – How NDC tried to ‘bribe’ Sekou Nkrumah through Bernard Mornah

Son of Ghana’s First President, Kwame Nkrumah, Sekou Nkrumah has asked Ghanaians not to take Bernard Mornah serious because he’s an NDC sidekick.

Bernard Mornah has joined the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in resisting moves by the Electoral Commission(EC) to compile a new voters register. Although his party the People’s National Convention (PNC) has a different stance in the back and forth ongoing.

Reacting to this development in a post on his Facebook Timeline. Sekou Nkrumah asked Ghanaians to see Bernard Mornah as an NDC sidekick who needs not to be listened to and taken seriously because he has been influenced by monies given to him by the NDC.

He said “Bernard Mornah is just an NDC sidekick, no one should listen to him!”

Sekou further disclosed how Bernard Mornah took him the late David Lamptey’s house where he was given a bribe but he could not let go of his principles hence his refusal to take the bribe.

“Bernard Mornah is just an NDC sidekick, no one should listen to him! Was it not that same shameless character who took me to the late David Lamptey’s house under the pretext that the guy wanted to see me only for me to discover that it was an attempt by the NDC to bribe me. As a man of integrity and principles, I rejected that “red gym bag” full of cash.”

On people who doubted his claims, Sekou asked that they contact the host of Good Evening Ghana, Paul Adom Otchere for confirmation.

“Those who are doubting the David Lamptey/ Bernard Mornah bribe story should go and ask the good evening Ghana host ( Metro tv), the guy called me that evening to explain that David Lamptey contacted him to inform me that the money was not meant as a bribe! And that he would like to arrange another meeting, I declined!”

Source: MyNewsGh.com

