Let’s Pray Hard: I See Civil War Befall The Nation – Popular Prophet Drops Strange Prophecy

Picture for Illustration

One of the characteristics of a peaceful election in any part of the world, is when the defeated candidates accepts the results and allow peace to reign.

There have been several instances in other parts of the world, where sitting presidents refuse to vacate their seats after an electoral organizing body declares them losers.

Some of these decisions can raise tension and in instances, escalate and sprung up chaos leading civil war. Ghana has gone through elections since 1992 and all, have been very peaceful.

The United States of America has also had peaceful elections over the years. However, Donald Trump of the Republican Party is refusing to vacate the seat, few days after Joe Biden was declared winner of the United States Election.

A popular prophet in Ghana, has disclosed that what is currently happening in America is a recipe for civil war. Leader and founder of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah told Paul Adom Otchere on the Tuesday, 10th November 2020 edition of the Good Evening Ghana Political programme that in the spiritual realms, America is plunging into chaos.

“It’s a prophecy. I can see in the realms that the United States of America was going into a civil war as a result of the election. The whole world must Pray for them, I have started praying very hard because I have family, friends and loved ones there. If we pray hard, this prophecy might not come to pass, but from what I’m seeing, things are not good for Americans”. Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah indicated.

He was unable to tell, if same will befall on Ghana, but he added that the opposition Party will be defeated in the December 2020 election. He added that, the opposition Party will not accept the results, but the country will remain peaceful.

Content created and supplied by: BeaNana (via Opera News )