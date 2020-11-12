His Defeat Will Be So Humiliating That He Will Attempt To Harm Himself – Numerologist Reveals

Popular numerologist, Atta Agyemang has revealed that former president and flag bearer of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress John Dramani Mahama should forget about the December elections and focus on something else because the defeat that is ahead of him will be unbearable.

He said the only thing that will prevent Akufo Addo from wining December election will never and is never John Dramani Mahama. He said John Dramani Mahama is just wasting his time and resources chasing something that will never belong to him.

He made this revelations in an interview on Angel FM when speaking on how the United States elections will affect the outcome of Ghana’s elections. According to Atta Agyemang, the Ghanaians who are drawing parallel between the losing of Donald Trump and concluding that president Akufo Addo will also lose don’t know what they are talking about.

According to him, only death can prevent Akufo Addo from wining the December election. According to him, numbers play a very significant role in human life and politics is no exception

He schooled those who are saying John Dramani Mahama will win this year’s election with his in-depth knowledge in numbers. The attitude numerologist revealed that when one add Joe Biden’s age and his running mate, Kamara Harris’ it gives the same value when you add president Akufo Addo and Dr Mahamadu Bawumia’s age. This means the victory of NPP is preordained.

He further advised the national democratic Congress members not to leave John Dramani Mahama alone during the December 7 elections because the defeat will be so humiliating that if care is not taken, he will harm himself.

Content created and supplied by: dailyanalyst2 (via Opera News )