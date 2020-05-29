Newspapers Headlines of Today; Friday, 29 May, 2020

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

Daily Graphic

Daily Graphic determines mood, psyche of nation – Alhassan andani

BoG releases GHS5.5b, will cushion economy against Covid-19

Compilation of voter roll: We’ll use legitimate means to stop EC – NDC

Vice-President launches scholarship for doctors

Covid-19 mum, baby test negative

Daily Guide

Obinim fights GHS1.6m tax as Ken drags him to EOCO

Court strikes out Sam George suits

Bono East confirms Covid-19 case

Instant cards for voters

The Daily Statesman

900 doctors for free post-graduate training as NPP fulfils another critical campaign promise

Court throws out Sam George’s suit against EC with GHS6,000 cost

Pentecost University, All Nations gain autonomy

The Finder

Voters’ register compromised – Names of persons who registered with National Health Insurance Cards still in it – Abu Ramadan

918 receive government scholarship for post-graduate medical training

Ghana’s daily infection rate slightly decreasing – Dr Badu Sarkodie

ADRA supports hospitals combating Covid-19 with items worth GHS150,000

Ghanaian Times

We’ll build more SHSs across nation – President

Teachers won’t go back to classroom unless… – GNAT

Ghana’s ports reform… The role of West Blue

Government to roll out economic rescue programme – Finance Minister

The Daily Dispatch

Countdown to easing of Covid-19 restrictions: Only final year students likely to resume; Churches on hold till after elections?

Ben Ephson insists Nyaho Tamakloe resigned from Alliance for Change

EC’s report on IPAC meeting

The Ghanaian Observer

Akufo-Addo committed to equitable distribution of health facilities – Veep

Prez Akufo-Addo presents charters to two universities

December 7 elections will happen – John Boadu

Abu Ramadan backs EC over new voter’s register, says current register not legally credible

Asaase Radio to take over the airspace

Goldstreet Business

Government juggles debt issuance, maturities… moves today to raise financing for debt maturing at start of next week

Roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions expected soon

Covid-19: NBSSI cautions businesses against using middlemen to access stimulus package.