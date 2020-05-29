Newspapers Headlines of Today; Friday, 29 May, 2020

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY
Daily Graphic
Daily Graphic determines mood, psyche of nation – Alhassan andani
BoG releases GHS5.5b, will cushion economy against Covid-19
Compilation of voter roll: We’ll use legitimate means to stop EC – NDC
Vice-President launches scholarship for doctors
Covid-19 mum, baby test negative
Daily Guide
Obinim fights GHS1.6m tax as Ken drags him to EOCO
Court strikes out Sam George suits
Bono East confirms Covid-19 case
Instant cards for voters
The Daily Statesman
900 doctors for free post-graduate training as NPP fulfils another critical campaign promise
Court throws out Sam George’s suit against EC with GHS6,000 cost
Pentecost University, All Nations gain autonomy
The Finder
Voters’ register compromised – Names of persons who registered with National Health Insurance Cards still in it – Abu Ramadan
918 receive government scholarship for post-graduate medical training
Ghana’s daily infection rate slightly decreasing – Dr Badu Sarkodie
ADRA supports hospitals combating Covid-19 with items worth GHS150,000
Ghanaian Times
We’ll build more SHSs across nation – President
Teachers won’t go back to classroom unless… – GNAT
Ghana’s ports reform… The role of West Blue
Government to roll out economic rescue programme – Finance Minister
The Daily Dispatch
Countdown to easing of Covid-19 restrictions: Only final year students likely to resume; Churches on hold till after elections?
Ben Ephson insists Nyaho Tamakloe resigned from Alliance for Change
EC’s report on IPAC meeting
The Ghanaian Observer
Akufo-Addo committed to equitable distribution of health facilities – Veep
Prez Akufo-Addo presents charters to two universities
December 7 elections will happen – John Boadu
Abu Ramadan backs EC over new voter’s register, says current register not legally credible
Asaase Radio to take over the airspace
Goldstreet Business
Government juggles debt issuance, maturities… moves today to raise financing for debt maturing at start of next week
Roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions expected soon
Covid-19: NBSSI cautions businesses against using middlemen to access stimulus package.
