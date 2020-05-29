Tragedy: One dies, seven feared missing as boat sinks on Volta Lake

One person has been confirmed dead while seven others are feared missing when a boat carrying a dozen sank on Thursday, May 28, 2020 on the Volta Lake in the Eastern region of Ghana.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

The accident happened at approximately 5pm at the Djamani stretch of the lake about 347 km from the regional capital, Koforidua.

The boat sank after capsizing on the Djamani part of the lake following a heavy storm, reports say.

Emergency services including the police are at the scene as local divers and officials search for other victims.

An Assemblyman who was at the scene said one of the victims whose body has been recovered was confirmed dead by medics.

“It’s only the body of a woman that has been found and that one has been deposited at the Donkorkrom Presbyterian Hospital,” Raphael Poka said adding that: “The rest of the bodies are still under water.”

In August 2019, four persons died in a similar boat disaster in that part of the country.

Local media reported that those killed were among some 11 people, who were traveling in a boat that capsized on the Volta Lake.

Ghana’s National Disaster Management Organization officials told the media that the boat was traveling from Senchi to New Akrade when it overturned.

-Daily Mail GH

SHARE THIS STORY