Mahama caused my disqualification in 2016 but pointed at Akufo-Addo – Akua Donkor

Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has revealed that former President John Dramani Mahama in 2016 called her to leave GFP and contest the presidential race as an independent candidate.

Her resistance against that suggestion from the then president, according to her, led to her disqualification from the race by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Akua Donkor disclosed this on Friday, May 29, while speaking to Nana Yaw Opare on the Yensempa morning show on Onua FM.

She stressed that she was thereafter prohibited from meeting Mr. John Mahama at the Flagstaff House, now Jubilee House.

Madam Akua Donkor asserted that the former president covertly instructed the then EC Chair, Charlotte Osei, to disqualify her and other presidential candidates on irrational excuses because she rejected to contest the election as an independent candidate.

She explained she was made to understand Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then-presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was the cause of her predicaments not knowing it was John Mahama who masterminded the processes for her disqualification.

Akua Donkor thus accused the former president of looting and amassing Ghana’s wealth for his family and friends, threatening to go to the Supreme Court to demand investigation and retrieval of those properties.

She told the host that she has concrete evidence of her assertions and she is ready to provide them in court.

Commenting on the position of National Democratic Congress (NDC) against the intended compilation of a new voter register for the December 7 polls, the GFP leader rubbished their claims accusing the NDC of intentionally disrupting the peace in the country.

She noted that EC’s decision to use National Identification Authority (NIA) card and passport as required documents for the registration exercise is the best way to go since it would ensure credibility of the register.

Source: 3 News

