Ghana’s coronavirus cases go past 7,500 with 2,421 recoveries

3 hours ago
2 Min Read
Some 2,421 recoveries have since been recorded
More recoveries have been recorded as Ghana’s Coronavirus case count hits 7,616, the Ghana Health Service has announced.

This comes following some 7,117 cases recorded on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

The active cases however are 5,161, with 104 more recoveries, making a total of 2421 recoveries and 34 deaths.

The Greater Accra Region currently is still leading with 5,331, with the Ashanti Region following closely with 1,160 and the Western Region with 395.

Below is the breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 5,331

Ashanti Region – 1,160

Western Region – 395

Central Region – 376

Eastern Region – 117

Western North Region – 63

Volta Region – 59

Northern Region – 36

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 22

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Bono East Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 0

Source: ghanaweb.com

