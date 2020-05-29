Ghana’s coronavirus cases go past 7,500 with 2,421 recoveries

More recoveries have been recorded as Ghana’s Coronavirus case count hits 7,616, the Ghana Health Service has announced.
This comes following some 7,117 cases recorded on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
The active cases however are 5,161, with 104 more recoveries, making a total of 2421 recoveries and 34 deaths.
The Greater Accra Region currently is still leading with 5,331, with the Ashanti Region following closely with 1,160 and the Western Region with 395.
Below is the breakdown:
Greater Accra Region – 5,331
Ashanti Region – 1,160
Western Region – 395
Central Region – 376
Eastern Region – 117
Western North Region – 63
Volta Region – 59
Northern Region – 36
Oti Region – 26
Upper East Region – 26
Upper West Region – 22
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Bono East Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 0
Source: ghanaweb.com
