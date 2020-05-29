Okudzeto Ablakwa sends ‘MoMo’ to 659 private school staff in constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has provided some relief to 659 teaching and non-teaching staff of 45 private schools and 89 volunteer teachers in public basic schools who are not on the government payroll.

The MP announced on his Facebook page on Thursday, May 28, 2020, that he has successfully completed direct cash transfer to these teaching and non-teaching staff in his constituency.

The legislator noted that the initiative was to ameliorate the plight of private school teachers who have not received salaries since March due to the COVID-19 induced closure of schools.

Mr. Ablakwa also thanked persons who contributed to the funding of the intervention.

He gave the breakdown for the source of funds for the intervention as follows: MP’s Common Fund financed 30%; MP’s personal contribution 20%; MP’s fundraising efforts from donors accounted for the remaining 50%.

“I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those whose generosity has helped us make this initiative a resounding success. I am eternally indebted to my army of dedicated volunteers who authenticated the data and verified the MoMo transactions. May God bless every one of you greatly.”

This is not the first time the MP for North Tongu has come to the aid of his constituents. He recently donated an ambulance and some medical equipment to the Juapong Health Centre.

He said the presentation was to help the health facility respond to emergency situations quickly.

Source: pulse.com.gh

