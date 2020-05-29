SA’s confirmed Covid-19 cases now at 27 403, death toll at 577 – [Check Breakdown]

Durban – As the country prepares to move to level 3 of lockdown from Monday, the number of positive Covid-19 cases in South Africa has increased to 27 403. This is an increase of 1 466 new cases in the last 24 hours.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry said 25 more deaths had been reported, bringing the total number of Covid-19-related deaths in SA to 577.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, one of the latest reported deaths is that of an employee of the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) who was confirmed with Covid-19 a few weeks ago and subsequently admitted to hospital. She succumbed on Thursday.

Mkhize sent his condolences to the woman’s friends and family. He also shared a message of encouragement for employees at the NHLS.

“We understand that this tragedy will certainly test you. But we wish to assure you of our commitment to continue taking the necessary measures to protect you while you perform your duties by providing the PPE required and ensuring that your work place protocols observe all the safety measures to mitigate the risk of our front line employees getting infected,” Mkhize said.

COVID-19 CASES BY AGE

Data provided by the National Department of Health

BREAKDOWN BY PROVINCE

Data provided by the National Department of Health

RECOVERIES

To date 14 370 people have recovered from Covid-19 in the country, which translates to a recovery rate of 52.4%, Mkhize said.

Data provided by the National Department of Health

TESTING DATA

A total of 655 723 tests have been conducted nationally, with 20 727 having been done in the past 24 hours.

Data provided by the National Department of Health

The department confirmed that there was a backlog of tests. As of May 25, there were 96 480 specimens which had not yet been processed as a result of a global shortage of testing kits.

Data provided by the National Department of Health

“As at 27 May 2020, 634 996 tests had been conducted and of those a total of 29 948 tests reflects a backlog of unallocated tests. This is due to the lack of sufficient data recorded and this requires the NICD to verify each test prior to allocating it to the province,” the department said.

LOCKDOWN COMPLIANCE

Earlier in the day, ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council briefed the country on the regulations relating to the Covid-19 Level 3 restrictions following the announcements made by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

According to Police Minister Bheki Cele, 243 146 arrests have been effected since the implementation of the lockdown.

Cele said in the Western Cape, the province with the highest number of positive coronavirus cases, at least 57 000 people were arrested.

He said the more arrests were effected in hotspot areas around the country, including Gauteng with more than 40 000 cases and KZN with more than 27 000 cases.

Cele noted that nationally, 841 police officers had contracted Covid-19 – 612 of those officers were in the Western Cape.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

-iol.co.za

