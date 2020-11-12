Toilet facilities Akufo-Addo’s major achievement in Ashanti region – Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress has indicated that the much-touted infrastructure achievements of the Akufo-Addo administration will be left hollow if toilet facilities are unbundled from the portfolio.

“If he mentions that he has done so much, he should unbundle the infrastructure and allow us to see the projects one by one. They are full of small small toilet facilities. And I got somewhere and realized that the association of contractors building these toilet facilities had not even been paid. Over 539 of them were complaining,” Mr Mahama pointed out.

The former president indicated that the Ashanti region has always benefitted squarely from the NDC’s principle of equitable distribution of budgetary allocations whenever it is in office, a feat he insists the NPP has nothing to show for.

Speaking on Abusua FM’s Morning Show in Kumasi, Mr Mahama contended that the president will fall flat on the debate of infrastructure in the region if he decided to allow the residents to speak on his behalf.

He told host Kojo Marfo, “If I decide to begin outlining what I have done in the region, the time for this show will not be enough. Residents of The Ashanti region will show you tangible projects that the NDC has done for the region.”

He pointed out that “Kejetia alone will make a big statement because I intentionally sought the funding to stimulate the business of the Ashanti region which serves traders even as far as Burkina Faso.”

“The Afari military hospital was 70% complete when I was in power. The contractors had lights to work day and night. Now it has come to a standstill.”

“I did Kumasi airport phase one to allow for flights to land in Kumasi even at night. I secured funds for the Second phase,” he argued.

“When I cut sod, the contractors were on sight. The excavators had already dug the foundations. This government only delayed the project. It’s the same funding and same contractor they are using now,” he challenged.

Source: Ghana/Starrfm.com.gh/103.5FM/ Ivan Heathcote – Fumador