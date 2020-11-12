I love seeing transgender people shine

Laverne Cox says “seeing young transgender people shine” is one of the “greatest joys” of her life, after she achieved career success herself.

The “Orange is the New Black” star came out as transgender when she was a teenager, and after finding her own career success in Hollywood, Laverne has now said she’s excited to see the next generation of the LGBTQI+ community achieve even bigger successes themselves.

She said: “Can I tell you one of the greatest joys of my life, having done all the things that I’ve done, is seeing young trans people shine? It brings shivers to my spine, it brings tears to my eyes.

“[Seeing] trans and non-binary voices being elevated and having media presence, honestly, it feels like I can pull back a little bit.

“Finally, we have a mainstream platform to amplify the voices of activists, who, for years, have been saying we need a certain level of respect and dignity for trans people.”