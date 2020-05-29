VIDEO: I Become Very Anointed And Confident For God’s Work After Good S3x – Philipa Baafi

Gospel musician Philipa Baafi has shockingly revealed that anytime she satisfies her husband’s sexual desires before any ministration, she really feels the presence of the Holy Spirit in her.

The veteran gospel musician made this revelation in an interview on Accra-based TV Africa.

According to her, there have been several occasions her husband demands s3x from her prior to ministration and she never denied him from performing the bedmatic controls with her for she feels the presence of the Holy Spirit in her whenever she does that.

She stated that she needed to keep her home since she wouldn’t want her husband to go out and sleep with another woman.

Philipa who is currently promoting her new single “It Is Well“ said that anytime you give your husband what he wants, His Spirit and mind becomes very free and supports you whiles, you minister.

