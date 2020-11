Popular Ghanaian video vixen, Rosemond Brown who is known as Akuapem Poloo has spoken for the first time after allegedly meeting her bail terms.

It could be recalled that we made an earlier report about the video vixen no being able to meet her bail terms and spending a night in the police cell.

Well, she has finally met these terms and making her first post, she wrote;

“In all things we give thanks to God, life goes on grateful heart 🙏”