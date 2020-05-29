E/R: Woman, 60, crushed dead by vehicle

A 60-year-old woman has died after she was crushed by a private vehicle at Abirem Market junction in the Birirm North District of the Eastern Region.

The deceased Hawa Haruna was crossing the road when a speeding Toyota RAV4 with registration number ER 720-17 knocked her down.

Severely injured Hawa Haruna was rushed to New Abirem Government Hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has been released to the family for burial after preliminary investigations by Police.

Meanwhile, the suspect driver is in Police Custody assisting in the investigation.

Pedestrian knockdowns contribute a significant proportion to fatalities recorded on the roads.

According the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, in 2019 for instance, 2983 pedestrians were Knocked down out of which 740 died.

In 2017, 879 out of the 3,300 pedestrian knocked down died while 2,421 survived but with varied injuries and amputations.

Source: Kasapafmonline.com