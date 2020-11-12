Tinubu Reacts As Sanwo-Olu Moves To Scrap Pension For Ex-Govs, Deputies

Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has declared support for the plans by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to stop payment of pension and other retirement benefits to former Governors and their Deputies in the state.

Tinubu made his position on the matter known on Wednesday via a statement released on his Twitter account, declaring that he would have done the same if he found himself in the Governor’s shoes.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader also commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his budget presentation on Tuesday which he expressed optimism will empower the people of Lagos State.

He wrote:

“This audacious and enterprising budget will empower our people and begin to rebuild Lagos State.

“In particular, I would also like to commend the Governor for the plan to commence the repeal of the Pension Law giving pension packages to former governors and their deputies.

“This is a bold and courageous move by Mr Governor and I wholeheartedly support him. I encourage all APC loyalists to do the same.”

