57 staff of Tullow Ghana test positive for COVID-19

Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirmed on Thursday May,28,2020 that contact tracing and testing of personnel onboard the Kwame Nkrumah (KNK) FPSO revealed 1 positive case of COVID-19.

JOIN THE GIANT SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORM – CLICK HERE TO JOIN FUNBOOO TODAY

POST/WATCH FUNNY VIDEOS/PHOTOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH PREACHING VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH AMAZING DISCOVERIES VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

POST/WATCH TALENT DISPLAY VIDEOS ON FUNBOOO

SELL/BUY ON FUNBOOO

POST/FIND JOB ON FUNBOOO

BLOG YOUR BUSINESS, SERVICE, OPINION, NEWS TO MILLIONS ON FUNBOOO

POST MUSIC FOR PROMOTION ON FUNBOOO

A statement by Tullow Ghana said:”The affected individual is in good health and has been medically evacuated from the KNK to an onshore isolation facility for monitoring.”

Meanwhile, GHS has confirmed today, that 57 of the 200 personnel onboard the contractor support vessel CSV Lancelot tested positive for COVID-19, after contact tracing, and testing of personnel on board by the GHS.

Production on board the FPSO remains unaffected, the statement noted, adding “Tullow Ghana reiterates its commitment to the WHO and GHS safety protocols and procedures to limit the risk of spreading Covid-19.