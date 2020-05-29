John Mahama and Gabby trade jabs over running mate

There is a seeming exchange of salvos on social media between former President John Dramani Mahama and Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) on the choice of a running mate for the former President.

There is heightened anxiety over who would likely partner the National Democratic Congress Presidential candidate for the 2020 elections.

Though many big names have popped up as potential running mates for Mr Mahama, it is emerging that the New Patriotic Party(NPP) is not letting its guard down on knowing who the ‘lucky’ and possible force would be as they keep stretching their necks longer to peep into the box Mr. Mahama is looking through to select his prospective Vice President.

The attempt by the NPP to nose around the matter manifested in a post by the founder of the Danquah Institute Gabby Asare Otchere Darko. In a post seen by Mynewsgh.com, Gabby Otchere Darko sarcastically suggested one unnamed big shot in the camp of the NDC has turned down an offer by the former President for the position of running mate.

“It must be pretty frustrating when your choice of running mate turns you flat down… especially after you have approached him personally with your offer. Uneasy lies the head that wears a thorny crown,” Gabby wrote.

The comment by the NPP guru appeared to have caught the attention of the former President who responded that attempts by his opponents to predict what is yet to come can be most frustrating than being turned down by a potential running mate.

The former President took to Twitter to respond as he wrote “It can become frustrating psychosis when you are unable to correctly predict the winning ticket of your opponent”.

As if that should end the exchange of jabs, Gabby Otchere Darko in another attempt sought to decode and make meaning of Mr Mahama’s response by reposting the NDC Presidential candidate’s tweet and attaching a dictionary definition of the mental condition stated in the tweet.

“PSYCHOSIS: A mental disorder characterised by a disconnection from reality. Psychosis may occur as a result of a psychiatric illness such as schizophrenia. In other instances, it may be caused by a health condition, medication or drug use,” Gabby reposted.

It is not clear whether this banter will continue until a running mate is finally named and outdoored by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Source:MyNewsGh.com

