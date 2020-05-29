VIDEO: The elderly are good in sex than the youth – Uncle Ebo Whyte

Playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte says the aged are better at sex than younger ones who brag of being able to engage in several bouts of the act.

According to him, while he was young, he thought he was good in bed but he realized that he had really improved and understood the dynamics of a woman’s body when he grew.

“Sex gets better with age. I thought I was good when I was in my 20 and 30s but I realize I wasn’t doing anything when I grew up.”

“Oo my God, what were we doing when we were younger?”

He noted that some young men will not agree with him but he asked the to “shut up and come back when they are 66 then they can come up with rebuttal”.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

