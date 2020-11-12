Viggo Mortensen defends playing gay character in directorial debut Falling

Viggo Mortensen has defended his decision to write a gay role for himself in his directorial debut Falling.

The film, which Mortensen wrote, directed and stars in, sees the star play a gay man who finds himself looking after his elderly, homophobic father.

When asked about his decision, as a straight man, to play a gay character, Mortensen made a joke alluding to another part in his film: “I apologise to all the proctologists for casting David Cronenberg,” he said.

Mortensen told Reuters: “There are certain characters I’m not going to play. I wouldn’t play Eric, the Chinese-Hawaiian American [in the film].”

The actor added that writing the lead character, John, as gay was not intended as “a gimmick, anchor or some trigger”.

Read more

He said he decided to rewrite John’s sexuality during a scene where he receives a phone call from his partner. “I thought, what if it’s not a wife? What if it’s a husband?” he said. READ ALSO: Shut Up Fashola, You Are Also Tinubu’s Boy – Ayo Fayose

“I’ll try that. I’ll write the next scene and see how it feels. If it doesn’t work or feels somehow not right for the story, then I won’t use it, but I liked it.”

Falling also stars Lance Henriksen and Laura Linney.