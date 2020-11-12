I was never suspended as NPP Gen Sec – Kwabena Agyapong

A former General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that he was never suspended as General Secretary of the party.

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong said at the time his suspension came in, he had already exhausted his tenure as General Secretary, thus, his temporary dismissal was not a suspension.

According to Mr Agyaphong, it happened “when John Boadu had already been sworn in as General Secretary. You can’t suspend someone from a position he does not occupy”.

He said this during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen.

Kwabena Agyei Agyapong was suspended indefinitely along with the party’s Chairman, Paul Afoko and Second Vice Chair, Sammy Crabbe for allegedly working against the interest of the NPP ahead of the 2016 general elections.

The National Executive Committee of the NPP acted based on findings of the party’s Disciplinary Committee and suspended the 3 on December 10 2015. The suspensions followed a petition brought against the three by some NPP members.

However, after nearly five years, the former General Secretary says legally, he was never suspended from the party since his tenure had already expired at the time the decision of the party came in.

Mr Agyapong became active in Ghanaian politics when Ghana reentered constitutional rule after over a decade of Military rule and played roles in the campaigns of many NPP Presidential Candidates.

He served as the Press Secretary to then President of Ghana John Kufuor from 2001 to 2006 and was one of 17 aspirants who contested for the party’s nomination to replace John Agyekum Kuffuor as presidential candidate for the 2008 Ghanaian General Election.

In 2014, Kwabena Agyapong stood for the position of General Secretary for the Party and won.

He has announced a come back, after being inactive in the political activities of the NPP following his suspension.