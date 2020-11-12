Election 2020 live updates: Mahama suspends tour of Ashanti Region after Rawlings’ death

The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has halted a six-day tour of the Ashanti Region intended to garner support ahead of the December 7, polls.

This comes after the death of the party’s founder Rtd. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was reported dead Thursday, November 12.

Mr. Mahama noted that the party’s communication team will announce when the campaign resumes.

I have announced the suspension of my tour of the Ashanti Region and all NDC campaigns across the country, following news of the passing of our Founder and former Prmesident of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings.

May his soul Rest In Peace. — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) November 12, 2020

Speaking at a campaign rally in Obuasi, he described the death of the former President as a sad one that has affected the party and all of its members.

Stay with myjoyonline.com as we bring you up to speed on all the political developments in the country.