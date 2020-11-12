Akufo-Addo inaugurates new Peace Council board members

President Akufo-Addo has inaugurated new board members for the National Peace Council.

During the event, he also pledged the New Patriotic Party’s support to ensure full compliance with the implementation of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act of 2019.

He made this known on Tuesday, November 10, during his tribute to the Professor Emmanuel Asante-led governing board of the National Peace Council; a four-year mandate which came to an end in August.

A newly formed 14-member board was inducted into office, chaired by Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi of the Christian Council.

Ahead of the elections, the various political parties, particularly the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are expected to conform to the roadmap and code of conduct to guarantee an incident-free election.

President Akufo-Addo stated that the inauguration of the new board was timely, and laid emphasis on the mandate and resolution of the board.

“With barely a month to go for the conduct of the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections, the inauguration of the new board is timely.

“As contained in the Act that established the Council, its mandate, amongst others, is to facilitate and develop mechanisms for conflict prevention, management, and resolution and to help build sustainable peace in the country,” he noted.

Additionally, the NPP Flagbearer also engaged with some traditional authorities, including rulers from Shama in the Western Region and Puliba, Upper West Region, to discuss means to ensure electoral non-violence.