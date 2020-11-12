Agyapa Deal: We won’t endorse calls for dismissal of Ofori-Atta – CSOs

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country has kicked against calls for the dismissal of the Finance Minister.

This follows demands by groups and individuals, including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Ken Ofori-Atta to be removed from office, following findings in the Corruption Risk Assessment (CRA) report on the ‘Agyapa’ deal.

In the report, the Special Prosecutor established that, there was reasonable suspicion of bid-rigging and corruption activity in the selection process of the deal.

He added that upon analysing the transaction document, he discovered that the arrangements lacked transparency.

Following this, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia tasked the Special Prosecutor to prosecute persons found culpable in the deal, since President Akufo-Addo has failed to act decisively on the matter.

He went on to call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister and others involved in the deal.

But reacting to this, the CSOs who have also called for the prosecution of culpable persons in the deal said they do not believe that the Finance Minister should be dismissed until he’s proven guilty by a law court.

The Coalition made up of about 15 CSOs further called for the entire Agyapa transaction to be rolled back and the transaction agreement abrogated.

At a press brief Wednesday, Dr Steve Manteaw who spoke on behalf of the CSOs said the deal is completely defective and beyond repair.