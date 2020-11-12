Former President Rawlings: The Cause Of His Death, Education And Political Life

The Former President of the republic of Ghana, His Excellency Jerry John Rawlings is dead, cnn.ghana can confirm.

Education:

The former president was born on 22nd June 1947, to a Ghanaian mother from in the Volta Region and a Scottish father.

He attended the Achimota School and obtained his General Certificate of Education ‘O’ Level in the year 1966.

He was enlisted as a Flight Cadet in the Ghana Air Force in August 1967. He was luckily selected for officer cadet training at the Ghana Military Academy and Training School.

In the year 1969, he was commissioned as a professional Pilot Office and later won the “Speed Bird Trophy” best cadet in the area of flying and airmanship.

Later, he was awarded the rank of Flight-Lieutenant in 1978.

Cause of Death

The former president passed on, today, November 12, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 73.

The former President according to information from a state-owned Daily Graphic, he was admitted at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for about a week for an undisclosed illness.

Political Life

He witnessed the deterioration of discipline, morale and high rise of corruption in the country at the time.

In the year 1979, late Rawlings with about six others were at the General Court Martial in Accra. They were later slapped with charges of “mutiny of junior officers and men of the Ghana Armed Forces”. Their statements read in court won the public reactions and love because they were seen to be against corruption and injustice.

He became the president of the republic of Ghana and ended his tenure of office in the year 2000.

May your soul rest in perfect peace.

Share, comment and like.

Content created and supplied by: cnn.ghana (via Opera News )