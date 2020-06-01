My wife is cheating in Ghana, open the borders and let me come home, man begs Akufo Addo

A man by name Osaberima Kofi Amaniampong made a special plea to the president during his address to the state on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

According to a comment sighted online, the gentleman was quoted to have allegedly written that, the president should open the borders because his wife is cheating in Ghana and he will like to return home to take care of the issue.

“Mr President, please my wife is cheating in Ghana, open the borders let me come home” the comment reads

Although the president extended the closure of the borders, Mr. Osaberima could have his request met as the president disclosed that, provisions have been made to evacuate Ghanaians stranded abroad.



source: celebritiesbuzz.com.gh

