Nigerian man shares graphic details of how he raped two women

A Nigerian man who joined the rape conversation triggered by the deaths Tina Ezekwe and Vera Omozuwa, ignited an outcry after sharing graphic details of how he raped two women.

According to Ogimex Aka Obonblingz, he used to rape women who refuse to have sex with him when he was much younger. He said he stopped raping women after his second victim placed curses on him.

He wrote;

