The Death Of Jerry John Rawlings And The Battle Grounds Of John Dramani Mahama Coming December 7th.

The founder and the most led party flag-bearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) His Ex. the former president Jerry John Rawlings has kicked the bucket today 12th of November, 2020 while his party leader John Dramani Mahama is in the campaign mood, campaigning in the Ashanti Region.

The sudden death of Jerry John Rawlings had cause a stir on social media which many people don’t know the actual cause of his death and also wondering how the National Democratic Congress(NDC) party members will manage the death of their party founder and the second coming of John Dramani Mahama as the 2020 December 7th election is at door steps.

His Ex. the former Jerry John Rawlings just passed away few days left for the 7th December 2020 election in which all the other political parties are seriously campaigning in order to capture political power but will John Dramani Mahama and the entire NDC party members halt their campaign tour and mourn their founder.

RIP Jerry John Rawlings, follow me on the next move of the NDC’s as election is concern.

