*Rawlings Death A Devastating Blow To Us—Dr. Anyars Mourns*

*Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Tamale Central, has suspended his ongoing campaign in the constituency after he was hit by news of the demise of Former President Jerry John Rawlings.*

Dr. Anyars in mourning the late JJ Rawlings soberly reflected that his death indeed comes as a devastating blow.

“President JJ Rawlings’ death is indeed a devastating blow to all of us as Ghanaians. It is with great sadness that we mourn a true warrior of our time. I wish to express my deepest condolence to the bereaved family as we celebrate the life of a true fighter, charismatic leader, and a man of the people,” Dr. Ibrahim Anyars stated on Thursday.

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has died at age 73.

He is said to have died Thursday morning at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Sources revealed that he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital.

It would be recalled that Rawlings buried his mother a few weeks ago.