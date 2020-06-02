COVID-19: New App To Monitor Religious Gatherings, Others

The government is set to try an app to monitor religious gatherings, among others as the coronavirus restrictions are eased.

The app is expected to keep track of events and details of persons who attend these events.

At a press briefing on Monday evening, the Minister of Communication Ursula Owusu Ekuful said the app, known as PANABIOS (Pan African BioSurveillance Application) is “to help us stay compliant with all of these [conditions for resuming certain public gatherings].”

The minister expects the app to ready in 48 hours.

“We are trialling in Ghana and hopefully it will be rolled out on the rest of the continent,” Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful.

Providing a few details on how the app would work she said a passcode or a USSD code will be generated for people to book for a registered event.

“Event organisers will have to download the application and register the event and venue that the event is taking place,” the minister explained.

Mrs. Ekuful stressed the need to comply with conditions put in place for the resumption of religious gatherings and other events.

“For our collective peace of mind, every event needs to keep an accurate register of everyone who attends those functions so that when need be, you can provide that information to the health authorities and they can help all of us.”

President Akufo-Addo announced a review of social gathering protocols in Ghana in a televised address on May 31.

Religious gatherings, schools, weddings among others can resume partially under strict conditions.

Churches and mosques, for example, are to allow only 100 congregants while schools are to open for final year students.

The cap on participants for private burials has also been raised to 100 persons.

[embedded content]

—citinewsroom