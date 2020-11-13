Togbe Afede defeated as President of House of Chiefs

Togbe Afede XIV has been defeated in his quest to be retained as President of the National House of Chiefs.

The Agbogbomefia of Asogli State in the Volta region lost to the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi, in a landslide victory of 47 votes against 25.

Vice President of the House, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi VII, Abeadzehen of the Central Region also lost to Paramount Chief of Lawra Traditional Area, Naa Puowele Karbo the third by 28 to 44.

Seven members were restrained from exercising their franchise due to a court injunction served on the house.

President-elect of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohuo Yaw Gyebi in his acceptance speech assured of working with all members to better serve the nation.

[embedded content]