As it happened: Mahama suspends tour of Ashanti Region after Rawlings’ death

51 mins ago
The Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has halted a six-day tour of the Ashanti Region intended to garner support ahead of the December 7, polls.

This comes after the death of the party’s founder Rtd. Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings was reported dead Thursday, November 12.

Mr. Mahama noted that the party’s communication team will announce when the campaign resumes.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Obuasi, he described the death of the former President as a sad one that has affected the party and all of its members.

