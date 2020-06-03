Mexican Senator Goes Topless During Government Zoom Call After Mistakenly Thinking She’d Turned Her Camera Off (Photos)

A Mexican senator, Martha Lucia Micher, 66, went topless during Government Zoom call after mistakenly thinking she’d turned her camera off but left it on.

The incident occurred during a recent meeting with members of the National Regeneration Movement political party, the Bank of Mexico, and journalists to discuss the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Screenshots from the meeting were leaked by an unknown attendee.

Sen. Micher later apologised for the incident after it went viral online and also hit back at body shamers who attacked her online.

She said: “I am Malu Micher, and I am not ashamed to have shown part of my intimacy by accident, because it is exactly the notion that a woman is ‘just her body’ that has allowed and fomented the objectification of women against which I have always fought.”

“I am a woman of 66 years of age who has breastfed four children, three of whom are today professional and responsible men, and I feel proud of my body for having nourished them.

“I am a woman who has fought for the left for almost 40 years and who has occupied various public roles in my fervent commitment for the defence of human rights, I am a woman who is not ashamed of her body, I love it and I take care of it.”

Many of her colleagues have come out to show solidarity with the senator.

Fellow senator Ricardo Monreal Avila wrote: “In view of the attacks against her, a product of a mishap during a virtual meeting, we endorse our fellowship. Morals and integrity will always be stronger than infamy and assaults.”

Another senator, Maria Elena Morena posted: “The rubbish stinks in the senate and on social media. Our political and party differences should have limits.”

Fellow party member Martha Tagle wrote: “I will investigate and sanction those responsible for taking and leaking these photos. The violence to which you were subjected cannot go unpunished.”

According to local media, parliament has stated that they will take legal action against those who publish photos of the incident on social media.

