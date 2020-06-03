Zanetor Rawlings is the only ‘clean’ running mate for Mahama – Kennedy Agyapong

Maverick lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong is of the view that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been able to choose a running mate because the potential persons whose names have come up lack quality human resources to be chosen from.

According to him, the list of persons available for selection do not look good for the National Democratic Congress because a number of them are dirty with a lot of damning skeletons in their closets which could ruin them.

He was speaking in an interview on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he made this known.

“The NDC has till June not selected a running mate because they do not have quality materials to choose from. If they did they would have selected one already.” He claimed.

He indicated that the list he has seen of persons the former President wants to choose from does not look good. When the host asked of Alex Mould, he said “that Mould guy, the brother of Betty Mould? That guy is not clean. I’ve a dossier on him and if John Mahama announces him as running mate, I will release it”.

On whether Kwesi Botchwey was not competent enough to be John Mahama’s running mate he said “I’ve damning information on him. Is it not the Ghana Gas man? If he’s announced I will release a baggage on him”.

The maverick politician said among all the people on the list, it is only Zanetor Rawlings who stands tall because he does not have enough bad information on her.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

