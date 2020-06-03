‘Weeping’ NDC is bound to lose election 2020 – Kennedy Agyapong predicts

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has predicted that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will lose election 2020.

According to him, the NDC has since gone into opposition not been a competent opposition and has only been good at criticizing the policies and programs of the NPP without proffering solutions to the things they criticize which will cause their ultimate downfall.

“The NDC will lose woefully come 2020. This is because they just criticize the NPP without giving solutions to the things they criticize. They’ve not been able to prefer even one solution to the shortfalls they continuously drum in the ears of the people.” He said

The lawmaker said if the NDC were a competent opposition party, they would have released their manifesto by now to give Ghanaians a sense of solutions they have to Ghana’s problems.

“We are in June and the opposition NDC has not been able to produce its Manifesto to tell the people of Ghana that these are the solutions to the problems we have continuously drummed hone. This will lead to their defeat in 2020.”

Kennedy Agyapong used the opportunity to tout Akufo-Addo’s achievements paramount to him is the consolidation of all the local banks to save monies of customers who would have lost every investment if an action wasn’t taken.

Source: MyNewsGh.com

SHARE THIS STORY