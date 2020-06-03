NDC will die like current CPP after three elections – Obiri Boahen

Deputy General Secretary for the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen believes the National Democratic Congress(NDC) is gradually losing its luster and will fade off in the history of politics in Ghana.

According to him, the current crop of NDC leadership does not research in order to aid them to speak with facts but rather they make noise just to seek attention.

He made this comment when he was speaking to Kofi Adomah on Accra-based Angel FM News reacting to claims by some leading members of the NDC that although he [Nana Obiri Boahen] made some damning comments on the radio, he has not been questioned by the CID because he’s an executive of the NPP”

” I don’t need attention and I’m not a noisemaker and attention seeker like these NDC guys who want the world to hear of them. I’ve told the NDC that their political party is gradually dying. After three elections the NDC will now fade off like the CPP is now a white elephant. In 275 constituencies they don’t have even one representative, that’s how the NDC will be like after three elections. By that time we will be dead and gone but mark it on the wall, that’s what is going to happen in Ghana”. He said

Obiri Boahen noted that because the NDC is unable to handle its affairs, it has handed the manning of their political party to the likes of Bernard Mornah who contributes zero to the success of the political party.

He said Ghana’s democracy is growing and there is the need for serious politicians and not attention seekers in Ghana.

