Rawlings’ Death: He’ll Be Remembered As Legendary Revolutionary Leader — PPP

13th November, 2020

For Immediate Release

PPP SYMPATHIZES WITH THE FAMILY OF FLT LT JERRY JOHN RAWLINGS

We have learned with great sadness today of the untimely death of Mr. Jerry John Rawlings, Ghana’s longest serving President.

We fondly remember Mr Rawlings as a legendary revolutionary leader, a nationalist, disciplinarian, pragmatist, and a defender of social justice who devoted his entire life to the development and empowerment of Ghanaians.

His integrity, sublime leadership and contribution to the socio-political development of Ghana and the continent at large are imprinted in the sand of time.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family members, friends and his political associates; particularly, leadership and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). May the members of the NDC find solace in the memory of the deep devotion and contributions of their founder.

May God grant his soul a peaceful rest.

SIGNED

Paa Kow Ackon

National Secretary