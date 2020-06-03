COVID-19: Victory Bible Church Directs All Branches Nationwide To Remain Closed

The leadership of Victory Bible Church International (VBCI), has directed all its churches nationwide to remain closed until further notice.

A statement of notice, signed by the Right Reverend Nii .A. Tackie-Yarboi, Presiding Bishop of the Church and copied to the Ghana News Agency, on Wednesday, said the leadership decided to hold on with the opening of the communal church services until “all our sanctuaries are adequately prepared to meet the requirements”.

The statement said: “We are not in normal times and it is absolutely important that we establish all necessary precautions to prevent our church from being a spot for the spread of COVID-19”.

The leadership acknowledged that congregational worship was dearly missed by many and they were, therefore, looking forward to the joy of meeting and fellowshipping with one another and ultimately with God.

However, it explained that although the Government had given directives that churches could hold in-person services for a maximum of 100 faithful, “the threat of COVID-19 was unfortunately still prevalent and the number of infections was sadly still rising in the country”.

Also, it said, there was still a significant level of ignorance amongst the citizenry on how the virus spread, how to keep safe and many other attendant issues.

The VBCI, therefore, would take its time to work to complete policy directions on the protocols to be instituted ahead of the resumption of congregational worship.

It said the leadership would continue to review these directives after two weeks and would issue specific instructions to guide all sanctuaries on the roadmap leading to the reopening of its churches.

It called on the members to continue to pray for the nation and for the government while they “look up unto our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ to rescue us from the COVID-19 pandemic”.

It urged members to participate in the scheduled viral services led by the overseer.

Residents Bishops and pastors were also encouraged to reach their congregants through social media handles throughout the week.

—GNA